Court attaches 231 decimals of land of Sheikh Rehana's husband, son

A Dhaka court on Thursday ordered the attachment of 231 decimals of land owned by Sheikh Rehana's husband, Dr Shafiq Ahmed Siddique and son Radwan Mujib Siddiq in Gazipur.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Zakir Hossain Galib passed the order, allowing a plea of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The anti-graft body, in its plea, said the commission is continuing its probe against Dr Shafiq and Radwan for amassing illegal wealth and during the investigation, it was learned that the accused are trying to hand over or transfer the properties to evade justice.

"For the sake of proper investigation, the said properties should be attached immediately," the plea added.