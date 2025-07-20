ICT orders probe against 45, including 8 ex-ministers, in 3 months

The ICT has ordered that the investigation be completed within three months in seven separate cases of crimes against humanity filed over the July–August killings linked to the anti-discrimination student movement.

Among the 45 accused are former ministers from Sheikh Hasina’s cabinet, including Anisul Huq, Dipu Moni, former adviser on private industry and investment Salman F Rahman, and former state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

The tribunal also ordered investigators to submit the probe report by October 15.

The order was issued by the tribunal’s Chairman, Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumder. Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam submitted a time petition on behalf of the prosecution during the hearing.

Earlier in the day, 39 of the accused were produced before the court in connection with seven separate cases.

