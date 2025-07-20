Sunday, July 20, 2025

ICT orders probe against 45, including 8 ex-ministers, in 3 months

Investigation report due by October 15 in seven cases linked to July–August killings

File image of International Crimes Tribunal. Photo: Collected
Update : 20 Jul 2025, 03:23 PM

The ICT has ordered that the investigation be completed within three months in seven separate cases of crimes against humanity filed over the July–August killings linked to the anti-discrimination student movement.

Among the 45 accused are former ministers from Sheikh Hasina’s cabinet, including Anisul Huq, Dipu Moni, former adviser on private industry and investment Salman F Rahman, and former state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

The tribunal also ordered investigators to submit the probe report by October 15.

The order was issued by the tribunal’s Chairman, Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumder. Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam submitted a time petition on behalf of the prosecution during the hearing.

Earlier in the day, 39 of the accused—including former ministers Anisul Huq and Dipu Moni, and former adviser to the prime minister on private industry and investment Salman F Rahman—were produced before the court in connection with seven separate cases.

On December 17, 2024, the tribunal had initially ordered that investigations in two cases—filed over the July–August massacres—against 46 individuals including former prime minister Sheikh

Topics:

International Crimes TribunalAnti-Discrimination Student Movement
