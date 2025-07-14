8 indicted in Chankharpul crimes against humanity case

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1 on Monday framed charges against eight accused in a crimes against humanity case filed over the killings of six people in the Chankharpul area on August 5, 2024.

The three-member panel of the ICT-1 led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, passed the order after holding a hearing on the matter.

The prosecution, led by Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam, on July 3 had argued for framing charges against the accused, while the defence counsels moved their discharge petitions for their clients.

Advocate Saddam Hossain Ovy argued for accused Inspector Arshad, Barrister Sifat Mahmud for constable Md Sujon, Advocate Shibli Sadekin for constable Imaj Hossain Emon, Advocate Abul Hasan for constable Nasirul Islam and state-appointed counsel Advocate Md Kutubuddin defended four fugitive accused at the tribunal.

The ICT-1 on June 3 ordered authorities concerned to publish a notice in two national dailies, asking the four fugitive accused to appear before it.

The four fugitive accused are former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Habibur Rahman, former DMP joint commissioner Sudip Kumar Chakraborty, former additional deputy Commissioner Shah Alam Mohammad Akhtarul Islam and former assistant commissioner of Ramna Zone of DMP Mohammad Imrul.

The notice was published on the next day.

The four fugitives, however, remained absent, prompting the tribunal to appoint Advocate Md Kutubuddin as the state's defence to defend the accused.

The prosecution on May 25 filed the formal charge against eight in the crimes against humanity case lodged over the killings of six innocent people in the city's Chankharpul area on August 5, 2024.

It was the maiden formal charge filed at the ICT in the cases lodged over the July-August mass uprising.

Shahriar Khan Anas, Sheikh Mahdi Hasan Zunayed, Md Yakub, Md Rakib Hawlader, Md Ismamul Haque and Manik Miah were martyred in Chankharpul area on August 5.

The investigation agency of the tribunal filed the 90-page probe report on April 20.

"The investigation agency prepared the probe report in six months and 13 days. Testimonies of 79 witnesses have been recorded, 19 video footages, 11 newspaper reports, two audio files, 11 books or reports and six death certificates were attached with the report," Muhammad Tajul Islam said earlier.