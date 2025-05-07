Wednesday, May 07, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

SC hearing on Jamaat's appeal over registration on May 13

Appellate Division to resume hearing on Jamaat-e-Islami's appeal against High Court verdict

Supreme Court. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 07 May 2025, 04:06 PM

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Wednesday fixed May 13 for resuming hearing on Jamaat-e-Islami's appeal against a High Court verdict that scrapped its registration with the Election Commission as a political party.

A full bench of the Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, set the date, said Jamaat's lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir.

Jamaat's appeal hearing began on March 12 this year following a significant development last October when the Appellate Division revived its previously dismissed appeal.

The revived appeal had earlier been set for hearing on September 1, a date fixed by the Chamber Judge's Court of the Appellate Division.

Jamaat lost its registration status when the High Court declared the party's registration illegal on August 1, 2013. The Election Commission later issued a notification cancelling the registration on December 7, 2018.

Jamaat challenged the High Court's verdict, but the appeal was dismissed in November last year by a six-member Appellate Division bench headed by the then chief justice Obaidul Hassan due to the absence of the party's lead counsel. As a result, the High Court's decision remained in force.

Amid political turbulence, Sheikh Hasina's government imposed a ban on Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing, Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir, on August 1 under Section 18(1) of the Anti-Terrorism Act during the height of an anti-discrimination student movement.

The Home Ministry subsequently issued a notification banning the organizations.

However, the decision was revoked later on August 28 and a new notification was issued withdrawing the ban.

Topics:

Bangladesh Supreme CourtBangladesh Jamaat-e-IslamiAppellate DivisionCourt hearing
Read More

Shafiqur: Sustainable, peaceful society not possible without Allah’s law

SC Chamber judge withdraws stay of Chinmoy’s bail

BNP's Amanullah Aman, wife acquitted in graft case

Jamaat chief: Politics of vengeance can never bring peace

Parwar: Jamaat working to transform Bangladesh into welfare state

Jamaat urges EU to provide assistance in installing CCTV cameras at polling centres

Latest News

Telenor: Identity theft and deepfakes are key concerns in Bangladesh

India and Pakistan: A history of armed conflict

India-Pakistan tensions prompt diversion of Dhaka-bound international flights

Shikho raises funds from Startup Bangladesh, prominent local investors

What's at stake as India-Pakistan tensions rise in Kashmir

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x