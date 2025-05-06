Court orders seizure of ex-air force chief Abdul Hannan’s properties

A Dhaka court on Tuesday ordered the confiscation of land, three flats, a seven-storey under-construction building, and six bank accounts belonging to former air force chief Shaikh Abdul Hannan.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Zakir Hossain issued the order following a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The properties ordered to be seized include two flats measuring 699 and 823 square feet on the sixth floor of a six-storey building in the capital’s Khilkhet area, a 2,250-square-foot flat at Mirpur DOHS, a seven-storey under-construction building in the residential housing project for military officers in Mirpur, and 7.84 decimals of land in Rupganj, Narayanganj.

In its petition, the ACC said that its investigation had revealed that Hannan had amassed substantial wealth—registered under his and his family members’ names—through abuse of power, irregularities, and corruption, far exceeding his known sources of income.

The commission sought a court order for the confiscation of these assets to prevent them from being transferred or relocated.