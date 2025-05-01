ICT issues arrest warrants against 8 over July uprising case

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued arrest warrants for eight individuals accused of committing crimes against humanity during the July mass uprising in Narayanganj last year.

The tribunal, led by Chairman Justice Golam Mortuza Majumder, passed the order on Wednesday following a petition from the prosecution.

At a press briefing, ICT Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam said that the accused were involved in brutal attacks on civilians amid widespread protests in Narayanganj.

“Heinous crimes, including killings, were committed during the unrest. Notorious political figure Shamim Osman and his close associates played a direct role in these atrocities,” Tajul said.

According to the prosecution, the accused were affiliated with the ruling Awami League and its youth wing, the Jubo League, and were armed during the violence.

“All eight individuals for whom arrest warrants have been issued were involved in the killings during the mass uprising,” Tajul added, noting that Shamim Osman already had an existing arrest warrant on related charges.

Due to operational security concerns, the names of the newly accused individuals have not been disclosed.