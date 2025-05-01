Thursday, May 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

ICT issues arrest warrants against 8 over July uprising case

Due to operational security concerns, the names of the newly accused individuals have not been disclosed

File image of International Crimes Tribunal. Photo: Collected
Update : 01 May 2025, 04:22 PM

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued arrest warrants for eight individuals accused of committing crimes against humanity during the July mass uprising in Narayanganj last year.

The tribunal, led by Chairman Justice Golam Mortuza Majumder, passed the order on Wednesday following a petition from the prosecution.

At a press briefing, ICT Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam said that the accused were involved in brutal attacks on civilians amid widespread protests in Narayanganj.

“Heinous crimes, including killings, were committed during the unrest. Notorious political figure Shamim Osman and his close associates played a direct role in these atrocities,” Tajul said.

According to the prosecution, the accused were affiliated with the ruling Awami League and its youth wing, the Jubo League, and were armed during the violence.

“All eight individuals for whom arrest warrants have been issued were involved in the killings during the mass uprising,” Tajul added, noting that Shamim Osman already had an existing arrest warrant on related charges.

Due to operational security concerns, the names of the newly accused individuals have not been disclosed.

Topics:

Crimes Against HumanityInternational Crimes Tribunal (ICT)Revolution 2024
Read More

Dipu Moni seeks parole

ICT issues show-cause notice to Hasina in contempt case

Case against Iresh, Hasina: Plaintiff, witness statements highlight gaps

NCP warns of movement to remove two advisers if Awami League is not banned

ICT sets May 25 for submitting probe report in Ashulia mass killing case

Daughter of July uprising martyr laid to rest beside father's grave

Latest News

May Day in Bangladesh: Celebration for some, survival for millions

Hearing on bail stay for Chinmoy Das likely on Sunday

Workers' group demands minimum wage increased to Tk30,000

Separate road accidents claim 3 lives in Magura

May Day observed in Jamalpur

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x