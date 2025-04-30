ICT issues show-cause notice to Hasina in contempt case

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued a show-cause notice to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Chhatra League leader Shakil Alam Bulbul in a contempt of court case.

The order was passed on Wednesday by the tribunal, chaired by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumder, after the presentation of a forensic report that verified an audio clip circulating online, reports Bangla Tribune.

Both individuals have been directed to respond to the notice by May 15.

According to the prosecution, the audio—allegedly recorded while Sheikh Hasina was in India—features the former prime minister saying: "I’ve had 227 cases filed against me, so I’ve received a license to kill 227 people."

Following the forensic confirmation that the voice in the clip is that of Sheikh Hasina, prosecutors submitted an application accusing her of attempting to obstruct the tribunal’s judicial proceedings and issuing implied threats.

The same charge of contempt of court has been brought against Shakil Alam Bulbul in relation to the incident.

After reviewing the application, the tribunal issued a show-cause notice to both respondents.