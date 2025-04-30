Thursday, May 01, 2025

BNP's Amanullah Aman, wife acquitted in graft case

A lower court had sentenced Amanullah Aman to 13 years in prison and his wife to three years

BNP leader Amanullah Aman and his wife Sabera Aman. Photo: Collected
Update : 30 Apr 2025, 12:58 PM

The Appellate Division on Wednesday acquitted BNP leader Amanullah Aman and his wife Sabera Aman, overturning their prison sentences in a case filed in 2007 over allegations of amassing illegal wealth and concealing information in wealth statements.

A bench led by Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam passed the verdict after hearing an appeal filed by Aman.

Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon represented the BNP leader in court.

On March 6, 2007, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case against the couple at Kafrul police station in Dhaka.

Later that year, on June 21, a special judge’s court sentenced Amanullah Aman to 13 years in prison and his wife to three years.

They appealed the verdict in the High Court, which on August 16, 2010, acquitted them.

The ACC then filed an appeal with the Appellate Division challenging the High Court verdict.

On May 26, 2014, the Appellate Division scrapped the acquittal and ordered a rehearing of the appeal.

Subsequently, on May 30, 2023, the same High Court bench upheld Aman’s 13-year sentence and Sabera Aman’s three-year sentence.

Later, on September 12, 2023, Amanullah Aman filed an appeal seeking acquittal in the corruption case.

Appellate DivisionAmanullah Aman
