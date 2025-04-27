Monday, April 28, 2025

Court orders attachment of 56,357 decimals land of S Alam Group owner

The plots in Banshkhali, Chittagong, are valued at Tk1001.76 crore, according to ACC sources

Photo: Collected
Update : 27 Apr 2025, 06:42 PM

A Dhaka court on Sunday ordered the attachment of 56,357 decimals of land owned by S Alam Group owner Mohammad Saiful Alam and entities concerned with his business interests.

The estimated cost of the plots situated at Banshkhali, Chittagong, is Tk1001.76 crore, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) sources said.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Zakir Hossain Galib passed the order, allowing a plea of the ACC.

The anti-graft body, in its plea, said the accused has misappropriated huge sums of money from different banks through loan forgery and laundered those abroad.

"They are now trying to hand over or transfer those properties to evade justice and that is why those should be attached immediately,” the plea added.

