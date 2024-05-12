Sunday, May 12, 2024

12 bailed in vandalism case over public service age limit movement

  • Demanded extension of age limit of entry into govt service to 35
  • Stopped traffic at Shahbagh intersection
  • Clashed with police
File image of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court. Photo: Collected
Update : 12 May 2024, 07:10 PM

A Dhaka court on Sunday granted bail to 12 people, who were arrested in vandalism and arson case for engaging in a fight with police while demanding an extension of the age limit of entry into the government service to 35.

People who secured bail are - Mamun Rashid, Rasel, Humayun Kabir, Al-Amin, Sheikh Farid, Azam Mohammad, Saddam Hussain, Abdul Hakim, Rima Akhtar, Sharmin Akhtar Brishti and Manik Das.

As they were produced before the court in the morning, the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case requested to keep them in jail until the trial ended. Meanwhile, the lawyers of the defendants prayed for granting their bail.

After hearing both the parties, Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbub Ahmed granted their bail on Tk2,000 bond each.

According to the case, the defendants held a procession and meeting with various banners and festoons at TSC intersection of Dhaka University on Saturday.

At one stage of the procession, they stopped the traffic by sitting on the road at the Shahbagh intersection.

As the movement of the university students and hospital going people along with commoners were being greatly hampered, police requested them to free the road.

Being interrupted, they first brawled with the duty traffic sergeants and police officials and later started fighting.

During the fight, they vandalized cars and even tried to ignite vehicles with fire.

Sub-Inspector SM Alice Mahmood filed the case with Shahbagh police station against 400-500 anonymous people on the charges of illegally gathering on the roads, vandalizing cars, arson, obstructing government works and threatening to commit suicide.

