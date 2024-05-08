Supreme Court clears way for holding Jhenaidah-1 by-election

The Supreme Court on Wednesday cleared the way for the Election Commission to hold the by-elections to Jhenaidah-1 constituency.

Chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court Justice M Enayetur Rahim stayed a High Court order that postponed the process of holding the by-polls to the constituency for 21 days.

The order came following a petition filed by Awami League candidate Md Nayeb Ali Joardar challenging the High Court order.

The election was scheduled to be held on June 5.

On May 6, the High Court stayed for 21 days the process of holding the by-polls to Jhenaidah-1 constituency.

The bench came up with the order following a petition filed by Nazrul Islam Dulal Biswas, an independent candidate who got the second highest votes in the January 7 national election, seeking necessary directives.

In the January 7 election, Awami League candidate Md Abdul Hye was declared elected as lawmaker for the constituency. After his death in March the constituency felt vacant.

During the 32nd Commission meeting held at the Election Commission (EC) on April 23, EC Secretary Jahangir Alam announced that the by-elections would be held on June 5.

The deadline for submitting nomination papers is May 7, with the selection of nomination papers set for May 9. Appeals against selection can be filed from May 10 to May 14, with appeal disposals scheduled for May 15. The last date for withdrawing candidature is May 16, and symbol allotment will take place on May 17. The regional officer of the Khulna region will serve as the returning officer.

Abdul Hye, the president of the Jhenaidah district Awami League, who was elected to the 12th National Parliament from this seat, passed away on March 16 while undergoing treatment in Thailand, leading to the vacancy of the seat.

The ruling Awami League has already announced its candidate for the by-election.