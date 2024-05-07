Faridpur Sadar upazila chairman candidate lands in jail day before upazila polls

A Dhaka Court on Tuesday ordered to send Shamsul Alam Chowdhury, a chairman candidate of Sadar upazila, a day before the upazila polls, in a case filed in connection with laundering of Tk2,000crore .

The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge As Sams Jaglul Hossain passed the order rejecting his bail petition.

Meanwhile, the court granted bail to Faridpur Municipality Mayor Amitabh Bose and ward no 12 councilor Golam MD Nasir in the case.

Taposh Kumar Paul, additional public prosecutor, confirmed the matter.

He said that the court recently issued an arrest warrant against the accused in this case.

After coming to know about the arrest warrant, the accused surrendered before the court on Tuesday and sought bail.

The Criminal Investigation Department filed the case on June 26, 2020.

On March 3, 2021, the investigation officer of the case, CID Assistant Commissioner of Police (ASP) Uttam Kumar Saha submitted the chargesheet accusing 10 people.

On April 22, the court accepted the supplementary chargesheet submitted by CID against 46 accused.

As 36 of them were absconding, the court issued an arrest warrant against them.

The date of submission of the arrest report was scheduled for May 30. These three were among the 36 accused.

The first phase of the sixth upazila parishad elections in 141 upazilas will be held on Wednesday. Voting will begin from 8am and to continue till 4pm.