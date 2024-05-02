Thursday, May 02, 2024

Dr Yunus, 13 others granted bail in graft case

  • Case filed over the misappropriation of over Tk25 crore
  • ACC filed charge sheet on February 1
File image: Dr Muhammad Yunus speaks to reporters following a labour court verdict that sentenced him and three others to six months in prison on Monday, January 1, 2023. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 02 May 2024, 01:44 PM

A Dhaka court on Tuesday granted bail to Grameen Telecom Chairman and Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus and 13 others in a case filed over the alleged embezzlement of Tk25 crore from the company and laundering abroad.
 
Judge Syed Arafat Hossain of the Dhaka Special Judge's Court-4 passed the order.

The court also set June 2 for holding a hearing on the charge framing.
  
On February 1, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a charge sheet against Grameen Telecom Chairman Dr Muhammad Yunus and 13 others in a case filed for embezzling Tk25 crore.

On May 30, 2023, ACC filed the case with its Dhaka-1 integrated district office.

According to the case documents, a decision was made at the company's 108th board meeting, presided over by Dr Yunus on May 9, 2022, to open a bank account at the Gulshan branch of Dhaka Bank Limited. However, it was found that the account was opened a day before the decision was even made.

More than Tk25 crore was transferred to the account on different occasions, as per “fake settlement agreements” and decision of the board. But before even distributing the share of the company's profit to the workers, and letting them know, the accused embezzled around Tk25 crore from the fund.

 

