Corruption scandal engulfs state lab, ex-chief Mala Khan denies charges

The Bangladesh Reference Institute for Chemical Measurements (BRiCM) is facing serious allegations of corruption, financial irregularities, and rigged tenders amounting to over Tk26 crore during the tenure of its former director general, Mala Khan.

Internal documents and testimonies reveal that during the 2020–21 fiscal year alone, BRiCM supplied nearly 2.1 million units of Viral Transport Medium (VTM) to government agencies.

The procurement of raw materials was reportedly staged through five tenders valued at around Tk30 crore, all awarded to Md Faridul Islam Bappi, owner of Bappi Traders and The Next Future.

A review of BRiCM’s procurement history since its founding in 2020 shows a recurring pattern: tenders consistently went to Bappi Traders and Shikder Enterprise, run by Md Awal Shikder.

Several officials allege this points to a coordinated scheme of favoritism and manipulation.

“Mala Khan ran BRiCM with complete control. She made decisions unilaterally and disregarded collective input,” said a scientific officer, requesting anonymity.

Another official added: “There’s widespread frustration. Corruption has made our work impossible. We just want transparency.”

Collusion, inflated procurement

According to insiders, raw materials for VTM production were often bought directly from Awal Shikder, while tenders were allegedly falsified under Bappi Traders to justify inflated prices.

In return, Bappi Traders received additional supply contracts.

Analysis of billing records shows that Scientific Officer Mahmudul Hasan Raju and Assistant Accounts Officer Ashraful Amin, reportedly a relative of Mala, played key roles in approving these purchases.

Officials allege that Raju received commissions from Shikder in exchange for clearing the bills.

In violation of public procurement rules, the tenders were neither uploaded to the Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU) website nor published in newspapers.

Draft letters were reportedly prepared but never submitted, effectively limiting competition to favored vendors.

Kickback arrangement

The Dhaka Tribune has obtained an audio recording of a conversation between Mala Khan and Awal Shikder, in which they appear to discuss tender allocations and payments.

“If the work isn’t done, there’ll be trouble,” Shikder is heard saying.

Mala responds: “The work will be done. There’s no doubt.”

They go on to discuss how payments would be split and checks issued, raising further concerns of behind-the-scenes financial dealings.

Tk26.5 crore in irregularities

An audit by the Directorate of Audits covering 2022–2024 flagged serious financial irregularities amounting to Tk13.5 crore, with an additional Tk13 crore in less critical violations.

The total amount flagged: Tk26.5 crore.

Swab sticks, a key raw material, were procured at dramatically increasing prices across five tenders, from Tk32 to Tk74 per unit, despite market rates remaining stable.

Officials estimate that only Tk15 crore worth of materials were actually procured, while documents were manipulated to show double that amount.

Mala denies wrongdoing

Contacted for comment, Mala Khan dismissed the audit as “routine procedure,” denying any corruption.

“Audits happen every year. I didn’t do anything wrong,” she told Dhaka Tribune.

Asked about her role in procurement, Khan said: “Tenders involve 15–20 people. I don’t have the authority to do it alone.”

She claimed all accusations were politically motivated: “I built this institution from the ground up. I haven’t even accepted a cup of tea from anyone.”

On the leaked audio, she said: “I’ve never taken part in corruption. That recording is taken out of context.”

Accounts Officer Ashraful Amin, when asked about his role, said he was absent from work due to Covid-19 during the period in question, adding that he signed the bills in his official capacity but refused further comment.

Institutional response

BRiCM Director General Anupam Barua confirmed that a Ministry of Science and Technology probe had found initial evidence of financial misconduct.

“A case is ongoing and scheduled for hearing before the Appellate Division’s full bench on October 28,” he told Dhaka Tribune.

Barua added that the case, registered as 67/2018, includes findings of illegal wealth accumulation, academic irregularities, and mismanagement in Mala’s appointment.

She has been temporarily suspended by board approval, and departmental proceedings are underway.

Several official documents were also reportedly recovered from her office, previously hidden from investigators.

Awal Shikder denied involvement, though he admitted the voice in the leaked audio “sounded like” his.

“Even if we spoke, it was about a bill worth Tk10–12 lakh, not Tk2 crore,” he said.

Md Faridul Islam Bappi also denied wrongdoing.

“I won the tenders fairly. No bribes were involved,” he said.

Academic controversy

The University Grants Commission (UGC) and Ministry of Education earlier declared Mala Khan’s PhD degree invalid.

Despite her suspension, she remains in office under a High Court stay order.

The final verdict is pending the upcoming Appellate Division hearing.

She previously made headlines for building a private chamber inside BRiCM, which she defended as “not secret” and “known to everyone.”