Court attaches properties, freezes accounts of ex-additional secretary Harun

According to the ACC plea, the accused amassed illegal wealth worth Tk5.37 crore and kept those under his possession

File image of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) building in Dhaka. Photo: Collected
Update : 09 Oct 2025, 06:30 PM

A court on Thursday ordered the attachment of a plot, a flat and a vehicle worth Tk4.39 crore, and the freezing of nine bank accounts of former additional secretary Md Harun-Ur-Rashid Biswas over graft allegations.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Sabbir Faiz passed the order after accepting a plea submitted by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

According to the ACC plea, the accused amassed illegal wealth worth Tk5.37 crore and kept those under his possession. He also made suspicious transactions amounting to Tk57.69 crore through his nine bank accounts.

The commission said Harun concealed the sources of his wealth and laundered money through different channels. It added that the accused was trying to sell, hand over or transfer his properties to evade justice, prompting the plea for attachment and freezing of his assets.

Topics:

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC)
