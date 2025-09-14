Sunday, September 14, 2025

ACC to sue 31 officials of recruiting agencies over embezzlement

ACC to file cases against officials of 13 agencies for large-scale fraud in Malaysia recruitment

File image of Anti-Corruption Commission. Photo: Collected
Update : 14 Sep 2025, 10:32 PM

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Sunday decided to file cases against 31 individuals, including chairmen, managing directors and directors of 13 overseas recruiting agencies, over allegations of embezzling around Tk1,159 crore in the name of sending workers to Malaysia.

ACC Director General Akter Hossain confirmed the matter to journalists at the commission’s headquarters in Segunbagicha.

Earlier, the ACC had filed a case against 33 people from 12 overseas companies for embezzling about Tk1,128 crore on similar charges. With the inclusion of 13 more companies, the total number of accused now stands at 64 from 25 agencies, with the combined embezzled amount reaching nearly Tk2,288 crore.

According to officials, after the reopening of the Malaysian labour market in August 2022, the country allocated over 532,000 quotas for Bangladeshi workers. Of them, nearly 476,000 managed to reach Malaysia, but around 17,777 workers failed to board flights on time.

A probe committee formed by the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment found that widespread irregularities and mismanagement by recruiting agencies were responsible for the failure.

The committee specifically held 100 private recruiting agencies—collectively known as the “syndicate”—accountable.

The Malaysian authorities had authorised these 100 agencies to recruit Bangladeshi workers. However, due to corruption and mismanagement in the recruitment process, the agencies failed to send nearly 17,777 workers before the deadline set by Malaysia on May 31, 2024.

Topics:

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC)
