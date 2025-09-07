Matiur allowed secret meeting, 11 police suspended

Former NBR official Matiur Rahman, who made headlines over the Tk15 lakh goat controversy, was allowed a secret meeting at a restaurant while being taken to Kishoreganj prison. As a result, 11 police personnel have been suspended.

The incident took place on the afternoon of August 12 at Nirala Haddi restaurant in Syednagar, Shibpur upazila of Narsingdi, along the Dhaka-Sylhet highway, while Matiur was being taken from the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge’s Court to Kishoreganj prison, reports Bangla Tribune.

On that day, the police escort stopped for lunch at the restaurant. Allegations arose that the police members accepted bribes and allowed Matiur to hold a secret meeting with a man inside a cabin of the restaurant.

On allegations of involvement, Kishoreganj district police suspended 11 members, including a sub-inspector. The order signed by Kishoreganj Superintendent of Police Hasan Chowdhury was issued on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Hasan Chowdhury said: “As soon as the matter came to our attention, a three-member investigation committee was formed. The committee found the allegations to be true. Based on the findings, 11 police members involved in the incident have been suspended and attached to the police lines.”

Among the suspended, one is sub-inspector Abul Kashem, while the rest are constables: Moniruzzaman, Md Kabir Hossain, Imran, Nirjan Khan, Shamim Alam, Md Roni Hossain, Shariful Islam, Tanvir Rahman, Md Abu Said Mia, and Rabindra Das. All of them have been attached to the Kishoreganj police lines.

A three-member investigation committee led by an additional superintendent of police (Crime and Operations) was formed. The report stated that the police members seated Matiur in a separate cabin while they ate in a public area, which was a clear negligence of duty.

Kishoreganj District Jail Superintendent Ritesh Chakma said former NBR official Matiur Rahman was brought to Kishoreganj prison on April 11. Since then, he was produced at the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge’s Court three times.

The last time was on August 12, when he was taken from Kishoreganj prison to Dhaka and returned the same day. However, on August 26 Matiur was transferred from Kishoreganj to Kashimpur-2 Central Jail, he added.

Earlier the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a case against Matiur Rahman and his son, Mushfiqur Rahman Iffat, for allegedly accumulating illegal wealth through corrupt practices.

On January 15, Matiur Rahman was arrested by the Detective Branch (DB) of police from the Basundhara Residential Area in the capital.

Mushfiqur Rahman Iffat became a topic of controversy due to his intention to buy a goat worth Tk15 lakh for Eid-ul-Azha, sparking discussions and criticisms on social media about him and his father, Matiur Rahman.

However, facing controversy on Facebook, he did not bring the goat purchased at home from Sadeeq Agro.

Despite Matiur denying any relationship with Iffat, MP Nizam Hazari revealed that Matiur is indeed Iffat's father.

Iffat invested in cows worth Tk70 lakh from various farms and markets in Dhaka this year.