Saturday, August 16, 2025

Weapons, drugs work over 10C seized in Kushtia, five detained: BGB

The detainees and seized items are being handed to Daulatpur police station

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 16 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh have detained five individuals during an anti-drug and anti-smuggling operations, seizing arms, drugs, and smuggled goods valued at Tk10.71 crore.

On Saturday, two men—Md Sinbad Ali and Md Mintu Hossain—were caught near border pillar 153/11-S in Munshiganj with 2 foreign pistols, 2 magazines, 2 bullets, 90 bottles of Phensedyl, and 20 bottles of SSD, worth Tk10.43 crore. Sinbad is a wanted suspect in a recent murder and a known local smuggler, said Commander of 47 BGB Battalion Lt Col Md Mahbub Murshed Rahman.

Under Chilmar BOP jurisdiction, Md Swapon Mondal, Md Shariful Islam, and Md Russel were detained with 54 bottles of Phensedyl and 2 phones, valued at Tk53,600.

Other seizures included 5,360 packets of counterfeit cigarettes (Tk2.95 lakh), 400 kg of illegal current nets (Tk16 lakh), 4.6 kg of Indian current nets with 1,980 Sildenafil tablets (Tk6.12 lakh), and 150 grams of heroin (Tk3 lakh).

The arrested were being processed for legal action, and abandoned drugs and smuggled items were stored for destruction under regulations, added the BGB commander.

Topics:

KushtiaBangladesh Border Guard (BGB)
