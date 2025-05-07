Hasina summoned by ACC on Thursday

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in India.

A letter summoning her for questioning was issued on Thursday. The letter, signed by ACC Deputy Director Monirul Islam, was sent to the Dhanmondi address of Sudha Sadan.

She has been summoned in connection with allegations of embezzling thousands of crores of taka in the name of airport development during her nearly 15-year tenure in power.

Sheikh Hasina already has an arrest warrant issued against her in another ACC case. ACC officials stated that if she fails to appear for questioning within the stipulated time, she will forfeit the opportunity to defend herself.

In January, the ACC filed a case over the embezzlement of around Tk900 crore allocated for four development projects across three international airports.

Among those named as key accomplices in the alleged misappropriation are Sheikh Hasina's former military adviser Tarique Ahmed Siddique, former senior secretary to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Mohibul Haque, Joint Secretary Janendra Nath Sarkar, former CAAB chairman M Mafidur Rahman, former chief engineer Md Abdul Malek, engineer Md Habibur Rahman, and Aeroness International heads Lutful Majed and Mahbub Anam.

The ACC noted that they colluded to commit fraud, forgery, irregularities, and corruption.