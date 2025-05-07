Wednesday, May 07, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Hasina summoned by ACC on Thursday

Sheikh Hasina summoned in connection with allegations of embezzling thousands of crores of taka for airport development during 15-year tenure

File image of Sheikh Hasina. Photo: Collected
Update : 07 May 2025, 06:42 PM

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in India.

A letter summoning her for questioning was issued on Thursday. The letter, signed by ACC Deputy Director Monirul Islam, was sent to the Dhanmondi address of Sudha Sadan.

She has been summoned in connection with allegations of embezzling thousands of crores of taka in the name of airport development during her nearly 15-year tenure in power.

Sheikh Hasina already has an arrest warrant issued against her in another ACC case. ACC officials stated that if she fails to appear for questioning within the stipulated time, she will forfeit the opportunity to defend herself.

In January, the ACC filed a case over the embezzlement of around Tk900 crore allocated for four development projects across three international airports.

Among those named as key accomplices in the alleged misappropriation are Sheikh Hasina's former military adviser Tarique Ahmed Siddique, former senior secretary to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Mohibul Haque, Joint Secretary Janendra Nath Sarkar, former CAAB chairman M Mafidur Rahman, former chief engineer Md Abdul Malek, engineer Md Habibur Rahman, and Aeroness International heads Lutful Majed and Mahbub Anam.

The ACC noted that they colluded to commit fraud, forgery, irregularities, and corruption.

Topics:

Sheikh HasinaAnti-Corruption Commission (ACC)
Read More

Court orders seizure of ex-air force chief Abdul Hannan’s properties

Mahfuj: No journalist can be fired without prior notice

Gayeshwar: If talking about polls is a crime, BNP will continue to commit it

ACC sues ex-BCB chief Papon, wife over 143C illegal wealth

Hefazat denies involvement in Hasina effigy displayed at DU

ACC sues Bengal Group Chairman Morshed, family over 400C land scam

Latest News

Tarique thanks people for reception given to Khaleda

CA thanks UAE for the investment proposal and smooth visa for Bangladeshis

NCP: Awami League leaders in India plotting to destabilise country amid Ind-Pak tensions

'July Unity' platform demands prosecution, ban of AL by August 5

ATMA seeks fewer cigarette price tiers

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x