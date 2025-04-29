Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

ACC to sue ex-Minister Mozammel over 10C graft

ACC also flagged Tk8.32 crore in suspicious transactions through three of Mozammel’s bank accounts

File image of AKM Mozammel Haque. Photo: Collected
Update : 29 Apr 2025, 06:38 PM

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has approved a case against former minister AKM Mozammel Haque over allegations of amassing illegal wealth worth over Tk10 crore and conducting suspicious transactions through multiple bank accounts.

ACC Director General (Prevention) Md Akhtar Hossain confirmed the development at a press briefing on Tuesday.

Mozammel, who served as the lawmaker for Gazipur-1 and held ministerial posts in the religious affairs and liberation war ministries, is accused of abusing his power while in office to acquire assets beyond known sources of income.

According to ACC findings, Mozammel possesses assets valued at Tk11.54 crore, with household expenditure amounting to Tk1.63 crore.

However, his total legal income has been assessed at Tk2.83 crore, leaving a discrepancy of over Tk10.34 crore, it added.

The ACC also flagged suspicious transactions totalling Tk8.32 crore through three bank accounts in Mozammel’s name.

Investigators say the entire amount was deposited and later withdrawn.

The funds were allegedly transferred, moved and converted with the former minister’s full knowledge.

Topics:

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC)AKM Mozammel Haque
Read More

ACC breaks records in 2024, but conviction rates, politics cloud progress

Court orders seizure of flat owned by Putul

Court sets May 12 for report on arrest warrants against Hasina, 28 others

Court orders Khaleda Zia’s nephew Tuhin to jail in ACC tax evasion case

Court orders attachment of 56,357 decimals land of S Alam Group owner

Court sets May 12 for report on arrest warrants against Hasina, 52 others

Latest News

What are Dhaka’s conditions for Rakhine aid corridor?

Trump: Putin wants peace in Ukraine

Pakistan says India planning imminent military strike

At least 15 killed in Kolkata hotel fire

ACC breaks records in 2024, but conviction rates, politics cloud progress

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x