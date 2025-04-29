ACC to sue ex-Minister Mozammel over 10C graft

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has approved a case against former minister AKM Mozammel Haque over allegations of amassing illegal wealth worth over Tk10 crore and conducting suspicious transactions through multiple bank accounts.

ACC Director General (Prevention) Md Akhtar Hossain confirmed the development at a press briefing on Tuesday.

Mozammel, who served as the lawmaker for Gazipur-1 and held ministerial posts in the religious affairs and liberation war ministries, is accused of abusing his power while in office to acquire assets beyond known sources of income.

According to ACC findings, Mozammel possesses assets valued at Tk11.54 crore, with household expenditure amounting to Tk1.63 crore.

However, his total legal income has been assessed at Tk2.83 crore, leaving a discrepancy of over Tk10.34 crore, it added.

The ACC also flagged suspicious transactions totalling Tk8.32 crore through three bank accounts in Mozammel’s name.

Investigators say the entire amount was deposited and later withdrawn.

The funds were allegedly transferred, moved and converted with the former minister’s full knowledge.