Met office: Bangladesh may face 10 cold waves this winter

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast that at least 10 cold waves, including three sever ones, may sweep different regions of the country between November and January.

In its long-range weather forecast released on Sunday night, BMD said this winter is likely to be slightly colder than usual.

The BMD said that, along with cold waves, fog, rainfall, and fluctuating temperatures, may disrupt daily life, particularly in the northern and central parts of the country.

The forecast also indicated that the country may experience slightly higher than normal rainfall during the November–January period.

Besides, two and four low-pressure areas are likely to form over the Bay of Bengal, two of which could intensify into depressions or cyclones.

Two to three severe cold waves are likely to hit the northwestern, northeastern, and central regions, it said.

During the period both daytime and nighttime temperatures will gradually decrease.