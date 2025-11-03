Monday, November 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Met office: Bangladesh may face 10 cold waves this winter

BMD said this year winter is likely to be slightly colder than usual

 
 
File image: A severe cold wave has gripped Rajshahi, leaving people from all walks of life struggling. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 Nov 2025, 02:30 PM

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast that at least 10 cold waves, including three sever ones, may sweep different regions of the country between November and January.

In its long-range weather forecast released on Sunday night, BMD said this winter is likely to be slightly colder than usual.

The BMD said that, along with cold waves, fog, rainfall, and fluctuating temperatures, may disrupt daily life, particularly in the northern and central parts of the country.

The forecast also indicated that the country may experience slightly higher than normal rainfall during the November–January period.

Besides, two and four low-pressure areas are likely to form over the Bay of Bengal, two of which could intensify into depressions or cyclones.

Two to three severe cold waves are likely to hit the northwestern, northeastern, and central regions, it said.

During the period both daytime and nighttime temperatures will gradually decrease.

 
 

Topics:

Bay of BengalBangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)Cold wave
Read More

Rain, thundershowers likely in parts of the country

Rain/thunder showers likely in country's different parts

Light rain, thunder showers likely in parts of Bangladesh

Cyclone 'Montha' weakens after crossing Andhra Pradesh coast

Rain, thundershowers likely in 3 divisions

Deep depression intensified into Cyclone 'Montha'

Latest News

Dengue crisis deepens: 5 dead, 1,147 hospitalized in 24hrs

Testimonies near completion in 3 plot scam cases against Hasina, 46 others

Louvre heist: Amateurs, not professionals, carried out theft

CU student Mamun's skull successfully transplanted after 2 months

Defamation case filed against Nasiruddin Patwary

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x