Rain/thunder showers likely in country's different parts

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly across the country

File image: Rain has been falling across parts of the capital since morning, with light drops and steady drizzles soaking the Dhaka University area. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 01 Nov 2025, 01:43 PM

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast that rain or thunder showers are likely to occur at many places across the country, beginning at 9am on Saturday.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, and Sylhet divisions," said a weather bulletin issued by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Saturday morning.

It also forecasted that a few places in Khulna, Barisal, and Chittagong divisions may experience similar weather, with moderately heavy to heavy rainfall likely at places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, and Sylhet divisions.

The bulletin added that both day and night temperatures may fall slightly across the country.

On Friday, the highest temperature recorded was 35.6°C in Bandarban station, while the lowest temperature was recorded on Saturday 22.7°C in Tetulia station.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 5:19pm on Saturday and will rise at 6:05am on Sunday.

