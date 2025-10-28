Rizwana urges developed countries to fulfill global commitments on climate finance

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and the Ministry of Water Resources (MoWR), has emphasized the need to fulfill global commitments on climate finance.

She said that if developed nations fail to increase their contributions to combat climate change, climate-vulnerable countries like Bangladesh will face existential threats.

The adviser said Bangladesh must play a stronger role in ensuring climate justice.

Rizwana made these remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a program titled “Road to Belem COP30: People-Led Policy – Bangladesh Position @COP30”, held on Tuesday at the Department of Environment in Dhaka.

The adviser said that the losses caused by climate change cannot be compensated with money alone. Financial aid cannot restore eroded rivers, lost biodiversity, or human security.

She stressed that environmental and climate risks must be placed at the center of national development planning.

Rizwana further stated: “If we fail to embed climate justice into our development philosophy and decision-making now, future generations will face an unbearable reality. Economic growth will then no longer be humane or sustainable.”

She also emphasized that Bangladesh’s climate action should go beyond speeches at international forums and translate into practical actions on the ground.

“Stopping illegal sand extraction, protecting rivers, and standing with local administrations for environmental protection — these are the true indicators of climate leadership,” she added.

Among others, ActionAid Bangladesh Country Director Farah Kabir, Executive Director of Nature Conservation Management (NaCOM) Dr SM Munjurul Hannan Khan, Additional Director General of the Department of Environment Sohrab Ali, Director Mirza Shawkat Ali, and Assistant Director of C3ER Roufa Khanam also spoke at the event.