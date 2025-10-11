Saturday, October 11, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Rizwana: Bangladesh must protect environmental rights activists

The adviser emphasized the need for stronger coordination between the judiciary and human rights bodies in addressing rights violations

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan, at a National Consultation on the Draft National Human Rights Commission Ordinance, on October 11, 2025, at a hotel in Dhaka. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 11 Oct 2025, 04:29 PM

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan has called for the legal protection of environmental human rights defenders, stressing the urgent need to incorporate their safety into Bangladesh’s legislative framework.

Speaking at the National Consultation on the Draft National Human Rights Commission Ordinance, 2025, held Saturday at a Dhaka hotel, Rizwana said, “Environmental defenders around the world are facing killings and violence—an issue the United Nations has flagged as critically important. Bangladesh’s laws must reflect this concern.”

She praised the draft ordinance as a comprehensive legal instrument encompassing investigation, recommendations, compensation, training, arbitration, and mediation.

However, she cautioned that its effectiveness would depend on how well the Commission is empowered and resourced.

“Just putting people in the chair will not be enough,” she said.

“We must orient them with the soft values of human rights, alongside the institutional and legal mechanisms necessary for enforcement.”

Rizwana also underscored the need for stronger coordination between the judiciary and human rights bodies.

“Despite important directions from the courts, a sense of helplessness often persists in ensuring enforcement,” she noted.

She emphasized that the Commission’s recommendations should carry both moral and legal weight.

“Moral force is vital in a country like Bangladesh, but there must also be enforceable mechanisms—particularly for arbitration and mediation outcomes.”

Among her proposed amendments to the draft, Rizwana called for expanding the definition of “person” to explicitly include government agencies and law enforcement bodies, which she said is essential for ensuring accountability.

She also recommended forming a panel of lawyers within the Commission to bolster its investigative and advisory capacity, along with regular performance evaluations.

Rizwana further stressed that the new Human Rights Commission law should align with other proposed commissions—on police reform, women’s rights, enforced disappearances, and media freedom—to build a coherent and mutually reinforcing legal ecosystem for human rights protection.

The consultation featured remarks from Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul; Housing and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan; Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman; Swiss Ambassador Reto Siegfried Renggli; Anders B Carlsen, Deputy Head of Mission at the Danish Embassy; and Stefan Liller of UNDP Bangladesh, among others.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Law, representatives from the United Nations, development partners, human rights organizations, and civil society members also attended the event.

Topics:

National Human Rights CommissionMinistry of Environment, Forest and Climate ChangeSyeda Rizwana Hasan
Read More

Rizwana: Postal system needs digital transformation to meet modern demands

Bangladesh urges stronger global partnership as climate adaptation nears limit

'Not looking for safe exit; will remain in Bangladesh'

Rizwana: Govt offices begin phasing put single-use plastics

Rizwana urges adaptation finance, just transition, and people-centered investment

Single-use plastics to be banned at Bangladesh Secretariat from Sunday

Latest News

Ailing Djokovic beaten in Shanghai semis by qualifier Vacherot

Mbappe out of France's World Cup qualifier in Iceland with sore ankle

DU to host Sharot Utsab after revoking Satyen Sen Shilpigosthi’s permission

RAB member, 2 others killed in Patuakhali road crash

Narrow escape as fox enters aircraft wheel at HSIA

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x