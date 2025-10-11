Rizwana: Bangladesh must protect environmental rights activists

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan has called for the legal protection of environmental human rights defenders, stressing the urgent need to incorporate their safety into Bangladesh’s legislative framework.

Speaking at the National Consultation on the Draft National Human Rights Commission Ordinance, 2025, held Saturday at a Dhaka hotel, Rizwana said, “Environmental defenders around the world are facing killings and violence—an issue the United Nations has flagged as critically important. Bangladesh’s laws must reflect this concern.”

She praised the draft ordinance as a comprehensive legal instrument encompassing investigation, recommendations, compensation, training, arbitration, and mediation.

However, she cautioned that its effectiveness would depend on how well the Commission is empowered and resourced.

“Just putting people in the chair will not be enough,” she said.

“We must orient them with the soft values of human rights, alongside the institutional and legal mechanisms necessary for enforcement.”

Rizwana also underscored the need for stronger coordination between the judiciary and human rights bodies.

“Despite important directions from the courts, a sense of helplessness often persists in ensuring enforcement,” she noted.

She emphasized that the Commission’s recommendations should carry both moral and legal weight.

“Moral force is vital in a country like Bangladesh, but there must also be enforceable mechanisms—particularly for arbitration and mediation outcomes.”

Among her proposed amendments to the draft, Rizwana called for expanding the definition of “person” to explicitly include government agencies and law enforcement bodies, which she said is essential for ensuring accountability.

She also recommended forming a panel of lawyers within the Commission to bolster its investigative and advisory capacity, along with regular performance evaluations.

Rizwana further stressed that the new Human Rights Commission law should align with other proposed commissions—on police reform, women’s rights, enforced disappearances, and media freedom—to build a coherent and mutually reinforcing legal ecosystem for human rights protection.

The consultation featured remarks from Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul; Housing and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan; Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman; Swiss Ambassador Reto Siegfried Renggli; Anders B Carlsen, Deputy Head of Mission at the Danish Embassy; and Stefan Liller of UNDP Bangladesh, among others.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Law, representatives from the United Nations, development partners, human rights organizations, and civil society members also attended the event.