Light to moderate rain likely at few places over country

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country during this period

Rain has been falling across parts of the capital since morning, with light drops and steady drizzles soaking the Dhaka University area. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 08 Oct 2025, 11:45 AM

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Wednesday forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by temporary gusty wind at a few places over the country for the next 24 hours, beginning 9am.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong, and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country," said a BMD bulletin.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country during this period, it added.

The highest temperature, 34.3°C, was recorded in Rajshahi on Tuesday, and the lowest temperature, 22.5°C, was recorded in Bandarban on Wednesday.

Madaripur recorded the highest rainfall of 81mm in the last 24 hours.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 5:39pm on Wednesday and will rise at 5:53am on Thursday.

