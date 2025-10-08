Light to moderate rain likely at few places over country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Wednesday forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by temporary gusty wind at a few places over the country for the next 24 hours, beginning 9am.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong, and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country," said a BMD bulletin.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country during this period, it added.

The highest temperature, 34.3°C, was recorded in Rajshahi on Tuesday, and the lowest temperature, 22.5°C, was recorded in Bandarban on Wednesday.

Madaripur recorded the highest rainfall of 81mm in the last 24 hours.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 5:39pm on Wednesday and will rise at 5:53am on Thursday.