Deep depression weakens into land depression over Bay

The land deep depression over coastal Odisha and adjoining area moved northnorthwestwards, weakened into a land depression over Odisha and adjoining Chhattisgarh at 3pm on Friday, according Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

It is likely to move in a north-northwestward direction further and weaken gradually.

Under its influence, steep pressure gradient persists over the North Bay. Gusty or squally weather may affect the maritime ports, the North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, according the BMD update.

Maritime ports of Chittagong, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal No-3.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice, reads the update.