Friday, October 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Deep depression weakens into land depression over Bay

Maritime ports of Chittagong, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra advised to hoist local cautionary signal No-3

Land deep depression over coastal Odisha and adjoining area moved northnorthwestwards, weakened into a land depression over Odisha and adjoining Chhattisgarh. Photo: UNB
Update : 03 Oct 2025, 07:24 PM

The land deep depression over coastal Odisha and adjoining area moved northnorthwestwards, weakened into a land depression over Odisha and adjoining Chhattisgarh at 3pm on Friday, according Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

It is likely to move in a north-northwestward direction further and weaken gradually.

Under its influence, steep pressure gradient persists over the North Bay. Gusty or squally weather may affect the maritime ports, the North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, according the BMD update.  

Maritime ports of Chittagong, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal No-3.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice, reads the update.

Topics:

OdishaBangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)
Read More

Light to moderate rain, thundershowers likely

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in Dhaka, 6 other divisions

Deep depression to cross Odisha coast Thursday night

Light to moderate rain, thundershowers likely in parts of country

Dhaka records highest 206mm rainfall in 24 hours

Met office predicts light to moderate rain across country

Latest News

JU students protest Israeli interception of Gaza aid flotilla

Marufa’s fiery burst puts her in cricket’s spotlight

Indian army chief threatens to wipe Pakistan off the map

Wasa forms body to assess water production, system loss

Pabna set for improved connectivity as officials study new rail link

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x