Deep depression to cross Odisha coast Thursday night

Maritime ports of Chittagong, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal No-3

Bay-of-Bengal. Photo: Zoom Earth
Update : 02 Oct 2025, 02:37 PM

The deep depression over Westcentral Bay and adjoining Northwest Bay is likely to move north-northwestwards and may cross Odisha and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coasts between Gopalpur and Paradip around 9pm on Thursday.

It now lies over Northwest Bay and adjoining Westcentral Bay at 12pm, said a special bulletin of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

It was about 835km southwest of Chittagong port, 810km southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 665km southwest of Mongla port, and 685km southwest of Payra port.

Under its influence, a steep pressure gradient persists over North Bay.

Gusty or squally weather may affect the maritime ports, the North Bay, and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 48km of the depression centre is about 50kph, rising to 60kph in gusts or squalls.

The sea will remain rough near the deep depression centre.

Maritime ports of Chittagong, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal No-3.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.

 

Topics:

Bay of BengalBangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)
