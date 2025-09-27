Earthquake jolts Jessore, 3rd in Bangladesh in Sep

Bangladesh experienced its third earthquake in September on Saturday, with the epicenter in Manirampur, Jessore.

The tremor, which measured 3.5 on the Richter scale, struck at 2:27pm, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD). Monirampur is located about 157km southwest of the BMD Seismic Centre in Agargaon, Dhaka.

The earthquake was mild and brief, though many residents reported feeling it on social media. No damage has been reported so far.

Earlier this month, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit Assam, India, on September 14, followed by a 4.0-magnitude tremor in Chatak, Sunamganj, in the Sylhet division on Sunday.