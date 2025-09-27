Saturday, September 27, 2025

Earthquake jolts Jessore, 3rd in Bangladesh in Sep

The tremor, which measured 3.5 on the Richter scale, struck at 2:27pm, BMD says

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Update : 27 Sep 2025, 06:20 PM

Bangladesh experienced its third earthquake in September on Saturday, with the epicenter in Manirampur, Jessore.

The tremor, which measured 3.5 on the Richter scale, struck at 2:27pm, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD). Monirampur is located about 157km southwest of the BMD Seismic Centre in Agargaon, Dhaka.

The earthquake was mild and brief, though many residents reported feeling it on social media. No damage has been reported so far.

Earlier this month, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit Assam, India, on September 14, followed by a 4.0-magnitude tremor in Chatak, Sunamganj, in the Sylhet division on Sunday.

 

Topics:

EarthquakeBangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)
