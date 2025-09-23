Light to moderate rain likely in parts of Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at many places across the country over the next 24 hours, beginning at 9am Tuesday.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong, and Sylhet divisions,” said a BMD bulletin issued on Tuesday morning.

“One or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, and Mymensingh divisions may witness similar weather,” it said, adding that moderately heavy falls may occur at places across the country.

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country, the met office predicted.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong over the North Bay, it added, further noting that another low-pressure area may form over the east-central Bay and adjoining North Bay in the next 48 hours.

On Monday, the highest temperature recorded was 36.0°C in Saidpur and Tetulia, while the lowest was 24.1°C in Narayanganj.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 5:54pm Tuesday and rise at 5:48am Wednesday.