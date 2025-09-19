Friday, September 19, 2025

Light to moderate rain, thunder showers likely

Monsoon active over Bangladesh and moderate over the North Bay, says a BMD bulletin

Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 19 Sep 2025, 01:19 PM

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast light to moderate rain and thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty winds at many places across the country over the next 24 hours, starting from 9am on Friday.

According to a bulletin issued by the BMD this morning:  "Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna and Sylhet divisions."

It added: "One or two places over Rajshahi, Barisal and Chittagong divisions may witness similar weather, with moderately heavy falls at some locations across the country."

Day and night temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged, the Met office said.

The bulletin also noted that the monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over the North Bay.

On Thursday, the highest temperature recorded was 35.5°C in Patuakhali, while the lowest was 24°C in Sylhet.

In Dhaka, the sun is expected to set at 5:58pm on Friday and rise at 5:46am on Saturday. 

Topics:

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)Rain Forecast
