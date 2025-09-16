Light to moderate rain, thunder showers likely in parts of country

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind across the country in the next 24 hours beginning at 9am on Tuesday.

According to a bulletin issued in the morning, light to moderate rain or thundershowers with temporary gusty wind are likely at most places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions. Moderately heavy to very heavy falls may occur at places over the country.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged, the Met office said.

It added that monsoon is active over Bangladesh and moderate over the North Bay.

On Monday, the highest temperature was recorded at 33°C in Narayanganj, while the lowest was 23.8°C in Sylhet.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 6:02pm on Tuesday and rise at 5:46am on Wednesday.