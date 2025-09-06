Sunday, September 07, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night

Stargazers will have a chance to see a "Blood Moon" on Sunday night during a total lunar eclipse visible across Asia and swathes of Europe and Africa

The ring of fire eclipse is pictured from Puerto San Julian, Argentina on October 2, 2024. Photo: AFP
Update : 06 Sep 2025, 09:32 PM

When the Sun, Earth and Moon line up, the shadow cast by the planet on its satellite makes it appear an eerie, deep red colour that has astounded humans for millennia.

People in Asia, including India and China, will be best placed to see Sunday's total eclipse, which will also be visible on the eastern edge of Africa as well as in western Australia.

The total lunar eclipse will last from 17:30GMT to 18:52GMT.

Stargazers in Europe and Africa will get a brief chance to see a partial eclipse just as the Moon rises during the early evening, while the Americas will miss out.

The Moon appears red during lunar eclipses because the only sunlight reaching it is "reflected and scattered through the Earth's atmosphere", said Ryan Milligan, an astrophysicist at Northern Ireland's Queen's University Belfast.

Blue wavelengths of light are shorter than red ones, so are more easily dispersed as they travel through Earth's atmosphere, he told AFP.

"That's what gives the moon its red, bloody colour."

While special glasses or pinhole projectors are needed to safely observe solar eclipses, all that is required to see a lunar eclipse is clear weather -- and being in the right spot.

The last total lunar eclipse was in March this year, while the one before that was in 2022.

Milligan, a self-described "solar eclipse chaser", said he considered Sunday's event a prelude to what he called the "big one" next year.

A rare total solar eclipse, when the Moon blocks out the light from the Sun, will be visible in a sliver of Europe on August 12, 2026.

For more than a decade, Milligan has travelled the world to witness 12 totalities, which is when the Moon completely obscures the Sun.

Next year's totality -- the first in mainland Europe since 2006 -- will be visible only in Spain and Iceland, though other countries will be able to see a significant partial eclipse.

In Spain, the totality will be visible in a roughly 160km band between Madrid and Barcelona, but neither city will see the full phenomenon, Milligan said.

It will be the first total solar eclipse since one swept across North America in April 2024.

Topics:

Solar eclipse
Read More

Total solar eclipse Monday

Met Office: Partial solar eclipse to be visible from Dhaka's sky at 11:23am

Total solar eclipse Tuesday

Latest News

RU Chhatra Dal announces panel for Rucsu

Bangladesh’s August PMI records slower expansion rate

Daraz Bangladesh marks 10 years of e-commerce excellence with 9.9 Anniversary Mega Sale

Highway blockade in Brahmanbaria over constituency boundary dispute

Inflation dips to 8.29% in August

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x