BMD: Rains likely to increase in next 5 days

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted that rainfall is likely to increase in the next five days since 9am on Thursday.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barisal divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country,” said a Met office bulletin.

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.

Besides, the well-marked low over Northwest Bay and adjoining area weakened into a low pressure area and now lies over north Chhattisgarh and adjoining area. It is likely to move west-northwestwards.

The axis of monsoon troughs runs through Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, the centre of the low, West Bengal to Assam across southern part of Bangladesh.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.