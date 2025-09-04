Friday, September 05, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
BMD: Rains likely to increase in next 5 days

Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind likely to occur at Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chittagong and Sylhet, says Met bulletin

Persistent rain on May 31, 2025 led to waterlogging and public inconvenience, though some were seen enjoying the weather near Dhaka University. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 04 Sep 2025, 02:22 PM

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted that rainfall is likely to increase in the next five days since 9am on Thursday.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barisal divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country,” said a Met office bulletin.

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.

Besides, the well-marked low over Northwest Bay and adjoining area weakened into a low pressure area and now lies over north Chhattisgarh and adjoining area. It is likely to move west-northwestwards.

The axis of monsoon troughs runs through Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, the centre of the low, West Bengal to Assam across southern part of Bangladesh.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

Topics:

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)
