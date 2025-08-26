Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Dhaka’s air continues to be ’unhealthy for sensitive groups’

Dhaka ranked fifth with worst air quality with an AQI score of 129

File image of air pollution in Dhaka. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 26 Aug 2025, 10:08 AM

Dhaka’s air was classified as ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups,’ referring to a threat to health on Tuesday, according to the AQI index

Dhaka, the overcrowded capital city of Bangladesh, has ranked fifth on the list of cities with the worst air quality with an AQI score of 129 at 9:40am on Tuesday morning.

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 50 and 100, air quality is considered ‘moderate’, usually sensitive individuals should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion, between 101 and 150, air quality is considered ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’, between 150 and 200 is ‘unhealthy’, between 201 and 300 is said to be 'very unhealthy', while a reading of 301+ is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.

Uganda’s Kampala, Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Kinshasa and United Arab Emirates’ Dubai cities respectively occupied the first, second and third spots on the list, with AQI scores of 167 165, and 137 respectively.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

Topics:

World Health Organization (WHO)Air Quality Index (AQI)
Read More

Dhaka’s air turns ’unhealthy for sensitive groups’ Monday morning

Dhaka’s air quality continues to be moderate

Dhaka's air quality still in the moderate range

Dhaka’s air quality continues to be ‘moderate’

Dhaka’s air quality continues to be ‘moderate’

Dhaka’s air quality continues to be moderate

Latest News

Youth hacked dead in Jatrabari, another injured

5 visually impaired students contests Ducsu

Venus Williams bows out of US Open as streamlined Alcaraz sails through

Brazil without Neymar and Vinicius as Paqueta back for WC qualifiers

Liverpool rely on 16-year-old Ngumoha to overcome 10-man Newcastle fightback

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x