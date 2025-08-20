Rain likely to persist in Dhaka, 7 other divisions

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted rains in eight divisions of the country including Dhaka in 24 hours commencing 9am on Wednesday.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at most places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country, “ said a met office bulletin.

The depression over coastal Odisha and adjoining area moved northwestwards, weakened into a well-marked low on Tuesday and then into a low pressure area over Chittagong and adjoining area at 6am on Wednesday.

It is likely to move northwestwards further and weaken gradually, it said.

The axis of monsoon troughs runs through Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, centre of the low to Assam across to North Bay and Southern part of Bangladesh.

Monsoon is active over southern part and fairly active elsewhere over Bangladesh and strong over North Bay.