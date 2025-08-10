Rain likely across country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted rain or thundershowers with temporary gusty wind over the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am.

“Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Rajshahi and Cghittagong divisions and at one or two places over Dhaka, Khulna and Barisal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions,” said a Met office bulletin issued on Sunday morning.

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country, the bulletin said.

The highest temperature on Saturday recorded 34.4°C in Baghabari under Rajshahi division, while Sunday's minimum temperature was 22.6°C in Bandarban.

The sun sets at 6:36pm on Sunday and rises at 5:32am on Monday in the capital.