BMD: Depression weakens into well-marked low

Light to moderate rain is likely in all divisions, including Dhaka 

Photo: UNB
Update : 27 Jul 2025, 02:05 PM

The depression over Jharkhand and adjoining area moved west-northwesterly direction and weakened into a well-marked low over Madhya Pradesh and adjoining area, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Sunday morning. 

The axis of monsoon troughs runs through Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, center of the well-marked low, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across the southern part of Bangladesh.

Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

Maritime ports of Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to lower signal and read the Met Office updates. 

Moreover, the Met Office has forecast light to moderate rain in all divisions, including Dhaka of the country in 24 hours commencing at 9am on Sunday.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions,” according to the BMD.

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country, according to the BMD.

Topics:

Payra PortMongla portBangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)
