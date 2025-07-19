Rizwana for instilling environmental values in young generation

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan On Saturday stressed instilling environmental values in young generation.

"Each of us must take responsibility for protecting the environment. Now is the most appropriate time to instill values in our next generation," she said.

Rizwana said, "We must abandon the misconception that the government alone will fix everything. Awareness about environmental conservation must begin at home."

She made the remarks while addressing the closing ceremony and award distribution event, organised by the Department of Environment on the occasion of World Environment Day 2025, held at the DoE headquarters in Dhaka.

Praising the enthusiastic participation of children and adolescents in painting and other environment-related competitions, the environment adviser said, "These competitions have sparked a love for nature among young participants."

"The active involvement of parents has made this initiative successful. This very interest will shape the future leadership for environmental protection," she said.

"We must foster a bond between children and nature. From a young age, they need to be made aware of the consequences of tree-cutting or the effects of noise pollution. The foundation of environmental protection should be built on values, not just laws," Rizwana said.

The adviser also highlighted the importance of adopting small everyday practices such as avoiding polythene, reducing noise pollution, and using electricity and water responsibly.

"Even social events should embrace eco-friendly norms that don't cause discomfort to others through loud sounds," she noted.

She encouraged educational institutions to display the works of competition winners to further promote environmental education and awareness.

Special Guest Dr. Farhina Ahmed, Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, also spoke at the event with Dr. Md. Kamruzzaman, DoE Director General, in the chair.

DoE Additional Director General Dr. Md. Sohrab Ali also delivered his remarks.

The environment adviser distributed prizes among the winners of various competitions, including painting, debate, essay writing, project proposals, and best stall at the environmental fair.