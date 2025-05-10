Dhaka sizzles at 39.2°C, season’s highest temperature

Dhaka recorded the season’s highest temperature at 39.2°C on Saturday, as several parts of the country reel under scorching heat that is making life unbearable.

Chuadanga recorded the highest temperature in the country, at 41.2°C. According to a BMD bulletin, except for Sylhet, Sunamganj, and surrounding areas, temperatures in many parts of the country have crossed the 40°C mark.

According to the weather forecast, the ongoing heatwave may persist for another day.

On Friday, Chuadanga recorded the highest temperature of the season at 41.2°C, which remains unchanged on Saturday. On the same day, Dhaka recorded a maximum temperature of 39.2°C.

Apart from Dhaka and Chuadanga, several other districts also experienced temperatures around 40°C on Saturday. These include Jessore at 39.8°C, Rajshahi at 40°C, Aricha in Manikganj at 40°C, Faridpur at 39.2°C, and Tangail at 39°C.

Meteorologist Shahanaj Sultana said temperatures in many areas crossed 40°C on Saturday and could remain high in the coming days. However, there is a possibility of rainfall in some parts of the country. Light rain or thundershowers with temporary gusty winds may occur in one or two places in the Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions.