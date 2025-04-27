Whispers of thunder: Stormy skies loom over Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast temporary gusty winds and thunderstorms accompanied by rain in parts of the country.

In its weather bulletin issued on Sunday, the department said temporary gusty winds along with lightning and rain or thundershowers are likely to occur in some areas of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions.

The forecast also mentioned that daytime temperatures across the country may fall by 2°C to 3°C, while night-time temperatures are expected to drop slightly as well.

Besides, it was noted that an extension of a low-pressure area stretches from West Bengal across the south-western part of Bangladesh to the North Bay of Bengal.