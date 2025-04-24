Adviser: Forest Department to get back its 12,000 acres of Cox’s Bazar land

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan on Thursday said nearly 12,000 acres of forest land in Cox’s Bazar, which had been allocated to various agencies, are being returned to the Forest Department.

“Already 700 acres of forest land have been recovered, and a private individual has been stopped from constructing buildings on 150 acres of forest land,” Rizwana said while briefing journalists after visiting a municipal garbage dumping site on the Bakkhali River banks in Cox’s Bazar town.

Besides, 20 acres allocated for a football academy are being reclaimed, she said.

“Encroachments and pollution in rivers, forests and sea beaches of Cox’s Bazar will be removed,” the adviser said, adding: “No construction will be permitted in the Ecologically Critical Area (ECA) without prior approval. No government or private development will be considered without clearance from the Department of Environment, Forest Department, and the district administration.”

She also mentioned that since assuming office, she has requested the deputy commissioner to recover 51 acres of land, while land allocated to the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) on Sonadia island is in the process of being brought back under the Forest Department’s jurisdiction.

The adviser stressed that legal action will be taken if any regulations are violated.

“If we fail to curb the illegal occupation and pollution of the beach now, it will soon turn into private and institutional property. This will not be allowed. Considering the limited time of the current government, we are prioritising several key initiatives,” Rizwana said.

Shipping and Labour Ministry’s Adviser Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain was also present during the visit.