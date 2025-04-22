UNDP marks Earth Day by releasing sea turtle hatchlings in Cox’s Bazar

To mark Earth Day 2025, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with the Bangladesh Forest Department and the Department of Environment under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), released 116 sea turtle hatchlings into the Bay of Bengal.

The event underscored this year’s Earth Day theme, “Our Power, Our Planet,” by spotlighting how community-led efforts can protect biodiversity while supporting local livelihoods and promoting responsible tourism.

“Releasing sea turtle hatchlings into the ocean was a deeply moving experience—a reminder that when communities lead, nature heals,” said Stefan Liller, UNDP Bangladesh, resident representative. “This initiative under the GEF Small Grants Programme is a powerful example of how local actions can restore ecosystems and protect biodiversity”

Dr Mariam Akhter, assistant chief conservator of Forests and member of the SGP National Steering Committee, stressed the need to integrate biodiversity conservation into national development planning to tackle threats such as unsustainable tourism.

Echoing a call to action, Papia Sultana, assistant director, Department of Environment and fellow SGP NSC member, advocated for adopting a whole-of-society approach and proposed the creation of a national biodiversity fund to curb biodiversity loss and protect ecosystems for future generations.

As part of the Earth Day visit, the delegation observed two impactful community-driven initiatives: in Chakmapara village, Ukhia, the “Promotion of Community-Based Ecotourism and Climate-Resilient Innovative Agriculture” project—implemented by Pulse Bangladesh—engages ethnic minority communities to promote sustainable tourism, reduce forest dependency, and strengthen livelihoods; while the “Ecosystem Awareness and Restoration Through Harmony (EARTH)” project at Inani Beach empowers local patrol groups, elephant and turtle response teams, and youth conservation units to protect both marine and forest ecosystems.

The visit was joined by Md Nurul Islam, divisional forest officer, Cox’s Bazar; Vardon Hoca, head of UNDP Cox’s Bazar Sub-Office; Arif Faisal, program specialist, UNDP; representatives from the Tour Operators Association of Cox’s Bazar; and partners from Pulse Bangladesh and Arannayak Foundation.

Together, these initiatives reflect the transformative power of grassroots action and responsible tourism in protecting nature, uplifting communities, and building a more sustainable future.