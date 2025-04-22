Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

UNDP marks Earth Day by releasing sea turtle hatchlings in Cox’s Bazar

The initiative upheld this year’s Earth Day theme, 'Our Power, Our Planet,' by spotlighting how community-led efforts can protect biodiversity

Photo: Courtesy
Update : 22 Apr 2025, 06:22 PM

To mark Earth Day 2025, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with the Bangladesh Forest Department and the Department of Environment under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), released 116 sea turtle hatchlings into the Bay of Bengal.

The event underscored this year’s Earth Day theme, “Our Power, Our Planet,” by spotlighting how community-led efforts can protect biodiversity while supporting local livelihoods and promoting responsible tourism.

“Releasing sea turtle hatchlings into the ocean was a deeply moving experience—a reminder that when communities lead, nature heals,” said Stefan Liller, UNDP Bangladesh, resident representative. “This initiative under the GEF Small Grants Programme is a powerful example of how local actions can restore ecosystems and protect biodiversity”

Dr Mariam Akhter, assistant chief conservator of Forests and member of the SGP National Steering Committee, stressed the need to integrate biodiversity conservation into national development planning to tackle threats such as unsustainable tourism.

Echoing a call to action, Papia Sultana, assistant director, Department of Environment and fellow SGP NSC member, advocated for adopting a whole-of-society approach and proposed the creation of a national biodiversity fund to curb biodiversity loss and protect ecosystems for future generations.

As part of the Earth Day visit, the delegation observed two impactful community-driven initiatives: in Chakmapara village, Ukhia, the “Promotion of Community-Based Ecotourism and Climate-Resilient Innovative Agriculture” project—implemented by Pulse Bangladesh—engages ethnic minority communities to promote sustainable tourism, reduce forest dependency, and strengthen livelihoods; while the “Ecosystem Awareness and Restoration Through Harmony (EARTH)” project at Inani Beach empowers local patrol groups, elephant and turtle response teams, and youth conservation units to protect both marine and forest ecosystems.

The visit was joined by Md Nurul Islam, divisional forest officer, Cox’s Bazar; Vardon Hoca, head of UNDP Cox’s Bazar Sub-Office; Arif Faisal, program specialist, UNDP; representatives from the Tour Operators Association of Cox’s Bazar; and partners from Pulse Bangladesh and Arannayak Foundation.

Together, these initiatives reflect the transformative power of grassroots action and responsible tourism in protecting nature, uplifting communities, and building a more sustainable future.

Topics:

Earth DayUnited Nations Development Program (UNDP)
Read More

Reimagining heritage in first ever AI Artathon through Human AI Synergy

Int'l organizations express support for Bangladesh's judicial reform roadmap

Japan, UNDP partner to improve waste management in Cox’s Bazar

CEC: EC prepare for elections as per govt timeline

UNDP begins needs assessment to help EC hold upcoming election

How easy-bike drivers can contribute to traffic management in Cox’s Bazar

Latest News

Martyred Intellectuals Memorial being renovated, not demolished, authorities clarify

Govt to procure one cargo LNG, 22m litre palm olein

Police: Interpol has issued red notice against ex-IGP Benazir

Mahfuj: Information offices must work to combat rumors, disinformation locally

Kuet protesters steadfast despite education adviser's request to end hunger strike

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x