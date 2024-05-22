Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

BMD: Low pressure area formed over Bay likely to intensify further

  • Scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected over several parts of Bangladesh
  • A mild heat wave persists in several districts
File image of Bay of Bengal. Photo: Collected
Update : 22 May 2024, 10:53 PM

A low-pressure area has developed over the southwest Bay of Bengal and its adjoining regions and is likely to intensify further in the coming days, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department's latest weather bulletin on Wednesday evening.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms, accompanied by temporary gusty or squally winds, are expected over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong, and Sylhet divisions.

A mild heat wave persists in several districts.

These include Madaripur, Gopalganj, Sylhet, Chittagong, Rangamati, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Bandarban, Khulna, Mongla, Satkhira, Chuadanga, Khepupara, and Bhola.

The heat wave conditions are likely to continue, it said.

Both day and night temperatures are expected to rise slightly across the country. With increased moisture in the air, discomfort levels may also increase for residents.

The relative humidity in Dhaka at 6pm was recorded at 68%, the bulletin said.

Topics:

HeatwaveLow Pressure
Read More

Low-pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal

EU grants over 2C for heatwave relief in Bangladesh

Low pressure area likely to form over southwest Bay in next 2 days

48-hr heat alert issued for Dhaka west, 3 divisions

Heatwave bakes Bangladesh

Report: Heatwaves 45 times more likely in Bangladesh due to climate change

Latest News

Who was Anwarul Azim Anar, the MP murdered in India?

Himsagar mango harvesting begins in Satkhira

Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of Education assures safety for Bangladeshi students

British-Bangladeshi owner of LPL team arrested for graft allegations

Saber: Failing to meet 1.5°C goal will result in severe consequences

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x