BMD: Low pressure area formed over Bay likely to intensify further

A low-pressure area has developed over the southwest Bay of Bengal and its adjoining regions and is likely to intensify further in the coming days, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department's latest weather bulletin on Wednesday evening.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms, accompanied by temporary gusty or squally winds, are expected over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong, and Sylhet divisions.

A mild heat wave persists in several districts.

These include Madaripur, Gopalganj, Sylhet, Chittagong, Rangamati, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Bandarban, Khulna, Mongla, Satkhira, Chuadanga, Khepupara, and Bhola.

The heat wave conditions are likely to continue, it said.

Both day and night temperatures are expected to rise slightly across the country. With increased moisture in the air, discomfort levels may also increase for residents.

The relative humidity in Dhaka at 6pm was recorded at 68%, the bulletin said.