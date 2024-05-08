Controversy brews as hundreds of trees felled for road expansion

Amid widespread discussions on tree planting to mitigate rising temperatures, there is controversy as nearly 350 trees are being felled for the expansion of the Bochaganj-Kaharol road in Dinajpur.

The trees slated for removal include various species, including mahogany, Jarul, Krishnachura, Bakul, Pakur and others. Even trees bearing seasonal fruits like mango, jackfruit and date are not exempt from the felling.

Residents are visibly outraged, especially with Bangladesh experiencing its hottest April on record this year. They expressed discontent, noting that trees were being chopped down not only for the road expansion but also in areas beyond its immediate vicinity.

The Roads and Highways Department said the trees were felled following a tender process initiated by the district administration. Meanwhile, the district administration said the trees were being cut on the basis of a requisition. However, engineers could not explain the additional tree felling, said the chief executive officer of the district council.

Trees planted in 90s

According to authorities and locals, in 1990, the district administration planted various species of trees on both sides of different roads in Bochaganj and Kaharol upazilas.

For 34 years, these trees have served as sources of oxygen, shade, and fruit for the local populace, while also playing a role in preventing natural disasters.

Tender process

But then came the Roads and Highways Department, which wrote to the district administration regarding road expansion.

Complying with the letter’s instructions, the district administration on February 4 floated tenders for the sale of 299 trees in Bochaganj, including 49 mango trees and 27 jackfruit trees, which have bore fruit this summer.

Besides there was another tender for other trees including mahogany, Krishnachura, date palm and rain tree.

The district council on April 16 issued a work order after floating the tenders for the felling of the trees in 10 lots, directing the contractors to remove them within 10 working days. They started felling the trees after receiving the work order.

On a recent visit to Bochaganj upazila, this correspondent saw that area that tree felling was underway at a brisk pace, with chopped-down trees being taken to sawmills on tractors.

The trees that once provided shade are conspicuously absent, leaving the entire area barren, sparking public outrage.

Complaints

Upon seeing journalists taking pictures, local residents approached them, expressing their frustration and recounting their futile protests against the tree removal.

They complained that some of the trees being knocked down were nowhere near the road, deeming the action unnecessary and requesting the authorities to saw down trees in winter, if unavoidable, rather than in summer.

Azahar Uddin, a resident of the area, noted how he would walk in the shade of these trees to shield himself from the heat, saying he had no issue with the government cutting down trees if it did it methodically and in winter.

“We do not have the authority to stop tree felling either,” he said.

Meanwhile, rickshaw puller Ali Hossain complained about facing difficulties in using the road because of the trees felled on it.

“We are exposed to the elements out here. When there were trees here, I could stand on the side of the road and pick up or drop off passengers… It is unbearable for us under this scorching summer sun. This was not the right time to cut down trees.”

Arman Ali, another local, voiced concerns about the environmental impact of tree felling, saying it would impede the ability to breathe comfortably.

“Considering how high the temperatures are right now, it would have been great had the plants still been there… There is nothing we can do if the government chops them down, but they do keep people alive,” he added.

Mofizul Islam from the same locality said trees located 10ft away from the road were being felled.

"We have protested against the tree felling, but the contractor claims they are carrying out the task following the contract awarded to them. While the road is set to be widened by 3ft and 6ft, trees well beyond this range are also being cut down," he said.

Who is to blame?

Anwar Hossain, the proprietor of the contracting company M/s Anwar Enterprises, said his firm had secured the contract in adherence to government regulations and was felling trees as per the issued work order.

In response to queries about complaints of excessive tree removal, RHD Deputy Assistant Engineer Rais Uddin said if such claims were accurate, clarification should be sought from the district council.

Additionally, he mentioned that the road, currently 18ft wide, would expand to 24ft upon completion of the project.

Moklesur Rahman, chief executive officer of Dinajpur Zilla Parishad, said the requisition order for road improvement from the RHD had been issued before his tenure began.

He noted that permission from the Forest Department had been secured prior to floating the tenders, acknowledging the complaints he had received about unnecessary tree felling.

"I discussed this matter with the engineers concerned, but they were unable to provide a straight answer. If there are no issues with the road's surfacing, why resort to additional tree-cutting? I am eager to understand this," he said.

"During our meeting, I insisted that the road expansion work should not be rushed... only trees that are essential for felling should be removed. Other trees should be spared from chopping."