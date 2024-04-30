Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Bangladesh sizzles in highest temperature recorded in 52 years

  • Rajshahi recorded 45.1°C on May 18, 1972, the highest in Bangladesh's history
  • Jessore, Chuadanga sweltered on Tuesday
This undated image shows a man carrying a large block of ice on his head during a heatwave. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 30 Apr 2024, 06:09 PM

As moderate to severe heatwaves bake the country, including the capital Dhaka, Bangladesh experienced its highest temperature in the last 52 years at 43.8°C in Jessore on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the residents of Chudanga sweltered at 43.7°C on the same day.

Rajshahi sizzled in 45.1°C temperature on May 18, 1972, after independence, the highest in recorded history of Bangladesh.

The previous second-highest temperature in the country was recorded on May 1, 1995 at 43.5°C.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a heat alert for the fifth time across the country and said there was no possibility of a decrease in the intensity of the heat without heavy rain.

Chuadanga earlier on May 4, 1989, saw a temperature of 43.3°C, which is now the fifth highest in the history of Bangladesh.

Notably, 38°C to 39.9°C is called a moderate heatwave and 36°C to 37.9°C is called a mild heatwave. Temperatures between 40°C to 41.9°C are called severe heatwaves, and when the temperature rises above 42°C, it is called an extreme heatwave.

