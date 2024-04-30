Bangladesh sizzles in highest temperature recorded in 52 years

As moderate to severe heatwaves bake the country, including the capital Dhaka, Bangladesh experienced its highest temperature in the last 52 years at 43.8°C in Jessore on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the residents of Chudanga sweltered at 43.7°C on the same day.

Rajshahi sizzled in 45.1°C temperature on May 18, 1972, after independence, the highest in recorded history of Bangladesh.

The previous second-highest temperature in the country was recorded on May 1, 1995 at 43.5°C.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a heat alert for the fifth time across the country and said there was no possibility of a decrease in the intensity of the heat without heavy rain.

Chuadanga earlier on May 4, 1989, saw a temperature of 43.3°C, which is now the fifth highest in the history of Bangladesh.

Notably, 38°C to 39.9°C is called a moderate heatwave and 36°C to 37.9°C is called a mild heatwave. Temperatures between 40°C to 41.9°C are called severe heatwaves, and when the temperature rises above 42°C, it is called an extreme heatwave.