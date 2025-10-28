Agroecological farming in river islands: A new horizon in mixed and intercropping vegetable cultivation

Along the banks of the Padma River in Faridpur, the chars — river islands shaped by erosion, floods, and seasonal rainfall — have long been home to communities struggling against nature. Although agriculture remains their main livelihood, farmers here have faced immense challenges due to natural uncertainties, poor infrastructure, lack of modern technology, and limited market access.

But the scenario is beginning to change. Farmers in these char areas are now embracing a new, sustainable approach to cultivation — Agroecological Farming, a nature-based and environmentally friendly agricultural system that is creating a new farming culture in the region.

In June 2024, a local development organization Amra Kaj Kori (AKE), in partnership with the Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF), IFAD, and DANIDA, launched a value chain subproject titled “Safe Vegetable Production and Marketing through Mixed and Intercropping under Agroecological Farming in Char Areas.” The goal is to integrate local farmers into a sustainable, profitable, and eco-friendly agricultural system.

According to project officials, the main objectives are to expand environment-friendly technologies and organic methods, reduce production costs by minimizing chemical fertilizers and pesticides, and boost farmers’ income through safe vegetable production and marketing.

The farming model was designed to align with the soil, climate, and natural conditions of the chars. It helps maintain soil health while ensuring a stable income for farmers.

“Char farmers have long struggled to survive against nature,” said M.A. Jalil, Executive Director of Amra Kaj Kori (AKE). “We want them not just to survive but to become self-reliant through sustainable agricultural knowledge. This project has handed them the key to that transformation.”

A total of 1,150 small, marginal, and medium farmers were included in the project. They received skill development training on agroecological methods, soil health management, organic fertilizer and pesticide preparation, mixed and intercropping techniques, marketing, and entrepreneurship.

Major initiatives implemented under the project include: Soil testing and crop suitability identification for 100 farmers; Establishment of 140 organic demonstration plots in 12 clusters; Setup of 15 vermicompost and 6 Tyco compost units; Provision of 6 solar-powered and 40 diesel irrigation pumps; Creation of cocopeat-based seedling centers and net houses.

To strengthen market access, the project established safe vegetable outlets, mobile sales units, and online marketing training centers. Support was also provided for branding, packaging, and licensing.

During field visits across different char villages, farmers were found producing their own organic fertilizers and pesticides — and even marketing their vegetables directly.

“Earlier, I didn’t know how much fertilizer to use,” said farmer Rahela Begum. “Now I make vermicompost and organic pesticide at home. My crops grow better, and costs are lower.”

Sagar Mia, another farmer, said, “I now grow vegetable seedlings in cocopeat. Selling high-quality seedlings has increased my income. I once thought business was impossible in the chars — now I can do it.”

Jasmine Akhter, a local woman farmer, added, “We used to struggle with diesel costs for irrigation. Now, with solar-powered pumps, our expenses have halved — and profits have risen.”

Project Coordinator Fuad Hossain said that nearly 70% of the participating farmers have seen increased income, 40% have raised production levels, and production costs have decreased by an average of 15%.

“Sales of safe vegetables have increased by 30%. We now have five active outlets and mobile units. Regular soil pH testing has improved soil fertility and organic content. The project has also created 39 new agro-entrepreneurs — including 19 young men and women,” he added.

These young entrepreneurs are now producing items such as sattu, red wheat, barley, mustard oil, beetroot powder, vermicompost, Tyco compost, sesame snacks, and organic pesticides — most of which have already passed BSTI quality tests and received positive market feedback.

“Agroecological farming not only ensures farmers’ income but also preserves ecological balance,” said Akand Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director of PKSF. “Reducing chemical dependency and promoting environment-friendly production are the foundations of sustainable development.”

He further added that this initiative could be expanded to other char areas across the country, potentially becoming a successful national model for agricultural development.

Amra Kaj Kori (AKE) has announced plans to extend the project to five more char regions. The goal is to organize farmers into a “Safe Vegetable Production Cooperative Network” — enabling them to manage production, processing, and marketing independently.

The project also focuses on empowering women. So far, 45% of the trained farmers are women, marking a new milestone for women’s leadership in char-based agriculture.