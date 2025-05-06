Govt recognizes raw cotton as agricultural product

The council of advisers on Tuesday approved a proposal to recognise raw cotton as an agricultural product.

“The proposal of announcing locally produced raw cotton as an agricultural product has been approved. As a result, it will be easy to get agricultural loans for those who want to produce raw cotton,” Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy here after a meeting of the council of advisers.

The meeting was held at the Chief Adviser’s Office (CAO), with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.

Shafiqul said the council of advisers has taken the decision to declare raw cotton an agricultural product to encourage cotton production in the country.

Noting that Bangladesh wants to expand its garment industry, he said that if cotton can be produced locally, it will be an advantage for the country.