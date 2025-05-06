Tuesday, May 06, 2025

Govt recognizes raw cotton as agricultural product

'It will be easy to get agricultural loans for those who want to produce raw cotton,' said CA's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam spoke at a press briefing today at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital. Photo: BSS
Update : 06 May 2025, 07:20 PM

The council of advisers on Tuesday approved a proposal to recognise raw cotton as an agricultural product.

“The proposal of announcing locally produced raw cotton as an agricultural product has been approved. As a result, it will be easy to get agricultural loans for those who want to produce raw cotton,” Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy here after a meeting of the council of advisers.

The meeting was held at the Chief Adviser’s Office (CAO), with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.

Shafiqul said the council of advisers has taken the decision to declare raw cotton an agricultural product to encourage cotton production in the country.

Noting that Bangladesh wants to expand its garment industry, he said that if cotton can be produced locally, it will be an advantage for the country.

