Global experts gather to explore strategies for Bangladesh’s agri-sector resilience

Key global actors in agriculture convened at Wageningen University for a landmark Roundtable on the “Future of Bangladesh Agriculture,” pledging to collaborate on making Bangladesh’s agriculture sector risk-proof, resilient, profitable, and sustainable for small farmers and entrepreneurs alike.

Under the auspices of the Bangladesh Embassy, over 230 experts and researchers from around the world participated in the discussion, exploring strategies to address the key challenges facing Bangladesh’s agriculture sector.

The event was moderated by Bangladesh Ambassador to the Netherlands, M Riaz Hamidullah, who highlighted the potential opportunities for collaboration between the global agri-tech community and Bangladesh.

Six presentations by leading experts focused on crucial areas such as increasing crop yield, developing resilient supply chains, scaling up farm mechanization, and addressing skill gaps through training.

Representatives from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Bank Headquarters also shared their perspectives on agricultural transformation.

Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akhter outlined the government’s vision for agricultural transformation, emphasizing the importance of cooperation with international partners to introduce transformative technologies and innovations to Bangladesh.

Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdus Shahid underscored the significance of agriculture as a priority area for cooperation with the Netherlands, citing the need to leverage transformative technologies to empower small and marginal farmers.

The Vice President of the University of Saskatchewan, Canada, Baljit Singh, pledged to enhance the university’s cooperation in agricultural research in Bangladesh, signaling a commitment to long-term engagement and collaboration.

In a significant development, Wageningen University, the University of Saskatchewan, and the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) launched a tripartite arrangement for longer-term engagements to pilot impact-driven initiatives at the grassroots level in Bangladesh.

This initiative aims to foster innovation, resilience, and sustainability in Bangladesh’s agriculture sector.

The Roundtable builds upon previous efforts of the Bangladesh Embassy, which convened a similar discussion in 2022 in collaboration with Wageningen University to explore future opportunities in Bangladesh agriculture.

The event underscores the growing momentum towards collaborative efforts to transform Bangladesh’s agriculture sector and empower small farmers for sustainable development.

The Netherlands, as the world’s second-largest agro-food exporter, brings valuable expertise and experience to the table, with ongoing market scans highlighting the immense agri-business potential in Bangladesh.

As global partners come together to chart a path forward, Bangladesh’s agriculture sector stands poised for a transformative journey towards resilience and prosperity.