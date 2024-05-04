Brick kiln emission ravages acres of paddy fields in Dhamrai

More than four acres of paddy fields in Dhamrai, Savar have been badly damaged by the excessive heat, and hot air emitted from the nearby brick kilns.

Many of the affected farmers claim that about 800 decimals of the crops in the area have been destroyed. The farmers have written a complaint to the chairman of the concerned union council.

The UP Chairman has assured that proper compensation will be paid to the victims by Monday.

There are four brick kilns in Nandeshwari area of ​​Kalampur-Saturia regional road of Dhamrai upazila. Meanwhile, a fire at a brick kiln called Modern Bricks Company was extinguished last week. Boro paddy has been cultivated in the agricultural land in Bara Narayanpur area near that brick kiln. Among these lands, the leaves of rice plants of several lands are seen damaged and discoloured.

The farmers complained that after the Modern Bricks Company's brick kiln was closed last week, the heat of the poisonous gas and hot black smoke caused this damage to the paddy. At least 20 local farmers have been affected.

A farmer named Sadek Ali said: “I cultivated paddy on 33 decimals of the land. When the Modern Bricks kiln was shut down last week, my paddy plants were burnt by the heat of its hot smoke.”

Abdus Salam a local farmer from Bara Narayanpur said: “I planted paddy on 1 acre of land. I came to the land early last week and saw that all the rice plants were severely damaged. The situation is the same in several surrounding lands. Later, all the farmers wanted to send a letter to the upazila for compensation. He then assured us to resolve the issue.”

Farooq Hossain, manager of Modern Bricks kiln, said the fire was extinguished a week ago. If there is a brick kiln, the land will be damaged.

He refused to comment on the damaging of the nearby paddy fields.

Arif Hossain, chairman of Amta Union of Dhamrai, said: “The farmers first complained that 700-800 decimals land was damaged. Later, I visited the site. Then the farmers asked to arrange compensation for the crops of about 400 decimals of the land.

“I have discussed the matter with the owners of the brick kiln. Hopefully, the farmers will get their expected compensation next Monday,” he added.

Dhamrai Upazila Agriculture Officer Arifur Rahman said that no one has yet filed a written complaint about the damage to crops due to brick kilns in Bara Narayanpur area.

But he heard about it. Information is being collected in this regard. Actions will be taken to get compensation from the victims if they complain, he added.