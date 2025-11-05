Travel restrictions widen, leaving politicians anxious at immigration

Former state minister and Awami League leader Sohel Taj was stopped from leaving the country at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on September 25, days after meeting Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus.

He was scheduled to fly to the United States but was turned back at immigration after waiting for hours without clearance.

Less than a month later, on October 30, former BNP leader and minister Ehsanul Haque Milon was similarly prevented from boarding a flight to Thailand.

Immigration officials cited “travel restrictions,” though Milon initially told reporters he was delayed due to “passport issues.”

He later held a press conference, alleging his foreign travel was being obstructed without explanation.

“I received no clear reason for the ban,” he said.

“This government is the outcome of the 24-day uprising, and my party has supported it from the start. I hope no one will mislead the authorities into denying citizens’ rights.”

Travel bans expand beyond party lines

Since the fall of the Awami League government on August 5, 2024, airport restrictions have tightened considerably.

While former ruling party leaders are most frequently detained or sent back, immigration records suggest that politicians across parties — including some from BNP — are facing increased scrutiny.

Officials said that anyone with pending cases or court orders is automatically stopped.

In some instances, they added, passengers are questioned and sent back “for political or administrative reasons.”

An immigration police officer, speaking anonymously, said: “When a travel ban or warrant exists, we act accordingly. In other cases, higher authorities instruct us. If there’s no active case, the person is sent back rather than detained.”

He added that decisions are often made “after consultation with senior officials,” and the level of scrutiny at airports has increased.

“Even those not involved in politics face questioning if officers suspect irregularities,” he said.

Rising anxiety among travelers

Reports of both politicians and ordinary citizens being stopped have created unease.

A businessman from Banasree, identified only as Palash, said he was turned away while trying to travel to Malaysia despite holding a valid visa and previous travel records.

“The immigration officers interrogate passengers so harshly that many become nervous and give inconsistent answers. That’s when they get into trouble,” he said.

“These situations are becoming common.”

‘ No reason for panic ’

Officials, however, insist the process is routine.

Abu Sufian, special superintendent of police (Immigration) at the Special Branch, told Dhaka Tribune: “If there is an arrest warrant or an official travel ban, the person is detained. Otherwise, no one with valid documents should face problems.”

He added that questioning at airports is part of regular operations to prevent smuggling and illegal migration.

“We only interrogate suspicious passengers. No one is harassed unnecessarily.”

Still, political circles remain on edge.

With several high-profile figures denied exit clearance in recent weeks, the issue has become a new source of unease, reflecting both the shifting balance of power after the August transition and the enduring mistrust between the country’s political forces.